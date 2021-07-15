Ufficiale: John Aloisi è il nuovo allenatore del Western United
15.07.2021 | 14:00
John Aloisi, ex tecnico del Brisbane Roar, è ufficialmente il nuovo allenatore del Western United. L’australiano ha firmato un contratto che lo legherà al club inglese per le prossime due stagioni.
(4) Western United FC su Twitter: “Heeeeere’s Johnny! We are delighted to announce John Aloisi as our new A-League Head Coach for the next two seasons. #WUFC #ForTheWest https://t.co/wAzGR6XHEa” / Twitter
Foto: Twitter Western United