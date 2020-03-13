Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 13 marzo 2020 22:00

Vlahovic: “Non sarà di certo il Coronavirus a fermarmi, farò gol anche a lui”

13.03.2020 | 21:21

Dusan Vlahovic, attaccante della Fiorentina risultato positivo al Coronavirus, ha scritto un breve post sul proprio account Instagram: “Vorrei tranquillizzare tutti dicendo di non preoccuparsi perché sto bene. Sappiate che non sarà di certo questo virus a fermarmi tanto farò gol anche a lui”.

Foto: Instagram personale Vlahovic