Vlahovic: “Non sarà di certo il Coronavirus a fermarmi, farò gol anche a lui”

Vorrei tranquillizzare tutti dicendo di non preoccuparsi perchè sto bene. Sappiate che non sarà di certo questo virus a fermarmi tanto farò gol anche a lui. I would like to say to everyone not to worry because I'm fine. I certainly know that it won’t be this virus to stop me. I will score it.💎😷 – #Vlahovic #Fiorentina #ForzaViola #ACFFiorentina #DV9 #IoRestoaCasa