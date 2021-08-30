Ufficiale: Zuber passa all’AEK Atene

Steven Zuber, giocatore svizzero dell’Eintracht Francoforte, passa dalla Bundesliga al massimo campionato greco. Il giocatore ha firmato con l’AEK Atene dove resterà in prestito per una stagione.

👉 Ποδοσφαιριστής της ΑΕΚ ο Στίβεν Τσούμπερ!

👉 The Mr Assist of Euro is here!

👉ΑΕΚ FC reach loan agreement with @eintracht_eng to sign Steven Zuber with option to buy#aekfc #aekfcseason2021_22 #aekfamily #aekfc_new_era #transfers #Zuber_17 pic.twitter.com/f7lwDeJ3pS

— AEK F.C. (@AEK_FC_OFFICIAL) August 30, 2021