Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 30 agosto 2021 14:20

Ufficiale: Zuber passa all’AEK Atene

30.08.2021 | 14:20

Steven Zuber, giocatore svizzero dell’Eintracht Francoforte,  passa dalla Bundesliga al massimo campionato greco. Il giocatore ha firmato con l’AEK Atene dove resterà in prestito per una stagione.

 

Foto: Twitter AEK Atene