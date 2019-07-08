Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 08 luglio 2019 22:15

Ufficiale: Tottenham, Davies e Winks rinnovano fino al 2024

08.07.2019 | 20:04

Giornata di rinnovi in casa Tottenham. Attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, gli spurs hanno ufficialmente annunciato che il terzino sinistro Ben Davies e il centrocampista Harry Winks hanno prolungato il proprio rispettivo contratto fino al 2024,

Foto: twitter ufficiale Tottenham