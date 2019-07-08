Ufficiale: Tottenham, Davies e Winks rinnovano fino al 2024

Giornata di rinnovi in casa Tottenham. Attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, gli spurs hanno ufficialmente annunciato che il terzino sinistro Ben Davies e il centrocampista Harry Winks hanno prolungato il proprio rispettivo contratto fino al 2024,

We are delighted to announce that @Ben_Davies33 and @HarryWinks have both signed new contracts with the Club until 2024!

📱 ⬇️ Full story on the Spurs Official app. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS

