Ufficiale: Tottenham, Davies e Winks rinnovano fino al 2024
08.07.2019 | 20:04
Giornata di rinnovi in casa Tottenham. Attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, gli spurs hanno ufficialmente annunciato che il terzino sinistro Ben Davies e il centrocampista Harry Winks hanno prolungato il proprio rispettivo contratto fino al 2024,
Foto: twitter ufficiale Tottenham