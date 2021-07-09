Ufficiale: Sporting CP, arriva Ruben Vinagre in prestito
09.07.2021 | 21:01
È ufficiale, Ruben Vinagre è un nuovo calciatore dello Sporting CP. Il terzino portoghese, dopo i sei mesi trascorsi in prestito al Famalicao, lascia nuovamente il Wolverhampton con la stessa formula fino al termine della stagione. A renderlo noto è la società inglese tramite un post di arrivederci su Twitter.
Wolves su Twitter: “Good luck at @SportingCP_en, Ruben! Ruben Vinagre has joined the Liga Nos champions on loan for the 21/22 season. 🤝🗞” / Twitter
Foto: Twitter Wolverhampton