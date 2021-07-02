Ufficiale: Southmapton, arriva il terzino Perraud dal Brest
02.07.2021 | 16:32
Il Southampton ha annunciato l’arrivo del difensore Romain Perraud dal Brest. Il terzino sinistro classe ’97 ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni con il club inglese ed è il primo rinforzo per il tecnico Hasenhuttl in vista della prossima stagione.
#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the signing of left-back @Romain_Perraud on a four-year contract from @SB29! 😇
Read the full story 👇
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 2, 2021
Foto: Twitter Southampton