Ufficiale: Southmapton, arriva il terzino Perraud dal Brest

Il Southampton ha annunciato l’arrivo del difensore Romain Perraud dal Brest. Il terzino sinistro classe ’97 ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni con il club inglese ed è il primo rinforzo per il tecnico Hasenhuttl in vista della prossima stagione.

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the signing of left-back @Romain_Perraud on a four-year contract from @SB29! 😇

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 2, 2021