Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 17 agosto 2020 19:20

Ufficiale: Southampton, rinnovo fino al 2025 per Ward-Prowse

17.08.2020 | 16:46

Il Southampton attraverso una nota ufficiale, ha annunciato il rinnovo di contratto di James Ward-Prowse, nonché capitano dei Saints. Il centrocampista classe ’94, al Southampton sin dalle giovanili – arrivato nel 2003 – ha firmato un rinnovo di contratto quinquennale.

Foto: Southampton twitter