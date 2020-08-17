Ufficiale: Southampton, rinnovo fino al 2025 per Ward-Prowse

Il Southampton attraverso una nota ufficiale, ha annunciato il rinnovo di contratto di James Ward-Prowse, nonché capitano dei Saints. Il centrocampista classe ’94, al Southampton sin dalle giovanili – arrivato nel 2003 – ha firmato un rinnovo di contratto quinquennale.

Five more years of @Prowsey16! 😇#SaintsFC is delighted to announce its captain has signed a new long-term contract with the club:

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 17, 2020