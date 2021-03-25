Ufficiale: Scott Brown lascerà il Celtic a fine stagione. Sarà player-manager dell’Aberdeen
25.03.2021 | 22:49
Scott Brown, capitano del Celtic, lascerà il club al termine della stagione dopo ben 14 anni in biancoverde. Il centrocampista vestirà la maglia dell’Aberdeen con cui ha firmato un pre-contratto con accordo biennale nel ruolo di calciatore-allenatore.
💚 Scott Brown at #CelticFC…
League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Scottish Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
A trophy every 28 games for our Captain, Leader, Legend 🍀
💪 @ScottBrown8 💪#ThankYouBroony pic.twitter.com/G2mSG6yph8
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 25, 2021
Foto: Twitter Celtic