Ufficiale: Scott Brown lascerà il Celtic a fine stagione. Sarà player-manager dell’Aberdeen

25.03.2021 | 22:49

Scott Brown, capitano del Celtic, lascerà il club al termine della stagione dopo ben 14 anni in biancoverde. Il centrocampista vestirà la maglia dell’Aberdeen con cui ha firmato un pre-contratto con accordo biennale nel ruolo di calciatore-allenatore.

Foto: Twitter Celtic