Ufficiale: Scott Brown lascerà il Celtic a fine stagione. Sarà player-manager dell’Aberdeen

Scott Brown, capitano del Celtic, lascerà il club al termine della stagione dopo ben 14 anni in biancoverde. Il centrocampista vestirà la maglia dell’Aberdeen con cui ha firmato un pre-contratto con accordo biennale nel ruolo di calciatore-allenatore.

💚 Scott Brown at #CelticFC…

League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Scottish Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

A trophy every 28 games for our Captain, Leader, Legend 🍀

💪 @ScottBrown8 💪#ThankYouBroony pic.twitter.com/G2mSG6yph8

— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 25, 2021