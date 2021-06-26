Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 26 giugno 2021 13:58

Ufficiale: Schalke 04, dall’Union Berlino arriva l’attaccante Bülter

26.06.2021 | 13:58

Marius Bülter, attaccante dell’Union Berlino, è passato definitivamente allo Schalke 04 che dalla prossima stagione militerà nella seconda divisione tedesca. Ecco il comunicato: “L’FC Union Berlin e l’FC Schalke 04 hanno concordato il trasferimento dell’attaccante Marius Bülter. Il 28enne lascia l’Union dopo due anni e si unisce alla squadra dello Schalke”. Il giocatore ha firmato un contratto valido per tre stagioni.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOTO: Sito ufficiale Schalke