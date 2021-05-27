Ufficiale: Rose e Gazzaniga lasciano il Tottenham

Il Tottenham ha comunicato l’addio di due calciatori: il difensore Danny Rose e il portiere Paulo Gazzaniga. “Ringraziamo Danny e Paulo per i loro servizi e auguriamo loro il meglio per il futuro”.

The Club can confirm the departures of Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga following the conclusion of their contracts.

We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS

