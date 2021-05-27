Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 27 maggio 2021 11:28

Ufficiale: Rose e Gazzaniga lasciano il Tottenham

27.05.2021 | 11:28

Il Tottenham ha comunicato l’addio di due calciatori: il difensore Danny Rose e il portiere Paulo Gazzaniga“Ringraziamo Danny e Paulo per i loro servizi e auguriamo loro il meglio per il futuro”. 

 

 

 

 

FOTO: Twitter Tottenham