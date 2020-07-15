Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 15 luglio 2020 15:16

Ufficiale: Premier League, comunicate le date per i trasferimenti. Si chiude a ottobre

15.07.2020 | 13:26

Attraverso una nota ufficiale, la Premier League ha comunicato le date della finestra estiva-autunnale di calciomercato. Durerà 10 settimane e si aprirà il 27 luglio, alla fine di questa Premier League, fino al prossimo 5 ottobre. E’ stata aggiunta poi una finestra di mercato aggiuntiva che andrà dal 5 fino alle ore 17 locali del 16 ottobre per i trasferimenti interni tra i club di Premier League che potranno scambiare i giocatori solamente con i club di EFL. Tuttavia, questa finestra di mercato dovrà essere approvata dalla FIFA.

Foto: logo premier