Ufficiale: Premier League, comunicate le date per i trasferimenti. Si chiude a ottobre

Attraverso una nota ufficiale, la Premier League ha comunicato le date della finestra estiva-autunnale di calciomercato. Durerà 10 settimane e si aprirà il 27 luglio, alla fine di questa Premier League, fino al prossimo 5 ottobre. E’ stata aggiunta poi una finestra di mercato aggiuntiva che andrà dal 5 fino alle ore 17 locali del 16 ottobre per i trasferimenti interni tra i club di Premier League che potranno scambiare i giocatori solamente con i club di EFL. Tuttavia, questa finestra di mercato dovrà essere approvata dalla FIFA.

Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the Summer 2020 Transfer Window

The window will open for 10 weeks, starting 27 July and ending 5 October

Full details: https://t.co/G9uDlrx3ii pic.twitter.com/SFvK4mVZsC

— Premier League (@premierleague) July 15, 2020