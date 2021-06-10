Ufficiale: Postecoglou è il nuovo allenatore del Celtic

Il Celtic ha scelto il suo nuovo allenatore. Il comunicato del club scozzese: “Il Celtic Football Club è lieto di annunciare di aver nominato Ange Postecoglou alla carica di Manager. Ange si unisce al Celtic da Yokohama F. Marinos, dove ha vinto il titolo della J League. In precedenza ha anche vinto titoli di Premiership e Championship nella A League australiana”.

Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has appointed Ange Postecoglou to the position of Football Manager.

