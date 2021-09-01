Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 01 settembre 2021 21:20

Ufficiale: Perotti si svincola dal Fenerbahce

01.09.2021 | 21:20

Con un comunicato ufficiale, il Fenerbahce ha reso nota la rescissione consensuale del contratto con l’argentino Diego Perotti, ex giocatore di Genoa e Roma. Ecco il post del club turco:

Foto: Instagram personale Perotti