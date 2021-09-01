Ufficiale: Perotti si svincola dal Fenerbahce
01.09.2021 | 21:20
Con un comunicato ufficiale, il Fenerbahce ha reso nota la rescissione consensuale del contratto con l’argentino Diego Perotti, ex giocatore di Genoa e Roma. Ecco il post del club turco:
Bilgilendirme
Oyuncumuz Diego Perotti ile sözleşmemiz karşılıklı anlaşmaya varılarak sonlandırılmıştır.
Diego Perotti’ye bundan sonraki kariyerinde başarılar dileriz.
Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü pic.twitter.com/iPbUnhyV4x
— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 1, 2021
Foto: Instagram personale Perotti