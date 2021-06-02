Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 02 giugno 2021 23:31

Ufficiale: Nottingham Forest, salutano 12 giocatori. Il comunicato

02.06.2021 | 23:31

Tantissimi addii in casa Nottingham Forest, nobile decaduta del calcio inglese. Si parte dal veterano Michael Dawson, difensore centrale 37enne, poi l’attaccante Glenn Murray, che appende gli scarpini al chiodo.
Lasciano anche: Samba SowAbdoulaye Diallo, Yuri Ribeiro, Sammy Ameobi ed il difensore tedesco Michael Hefele.

Tornano alle rispettive squadre Cyrus Christie, terzino destro del Fulham, così come l’attaccante francese Anthony Knockaert, il trequartista Luke Freeman è diretto allo Sheffield United, il centrocampista James Garner, pronto a rientrare al Manchester United, oltre al trequartista croato Filip Krovinovic, di proprietà del Benfica.

Foto: Logo Nottingham Forest