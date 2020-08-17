Ufficiale: Matheus Pereira è del West Bromwich Albion
17.08.2020 | 20:52
Matheus Pereira è un nuovo giocatore del West Bromwich Albion. La conferma arriva direttamente dal profilo Twitter della società inglese. Il brasiliano portoghese è stato totalmente riscattato dal club biancoblu dopo le otto reti con la maglia degli Hawthorns.
The moment you’ve been waiting for ALL summer.
We’re delighted to announce @MatheusPereira is #OfficiallyOurs ✍️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bRnoLLK1TQ
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 17, 2020
Foto: Twitter WBA