Ufficiale: Matheus Pereira è del West Bromwich Albion

Matheus Pereira è un nuovo giocatore del West Bromwich Albion. La conferma arriva direttamente dal profilo Twitter della società inglese. Il brasiliano portoghese è stato totalmente riscattato dal club biancoblu dopo le otto reti con la maglia degli Hawthorns.

The moment you’ve been waiting for ALL summer.

We’re delighted to announce @MatheusPereira is #OfficiallyOurs ✍️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bRnoLLK1TQ

— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 17, 2020