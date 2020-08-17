Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 17 agosto 2020 23:50

Ufficiale: Matheus Pereira è del West Bromwich Albion

17.08.2020 | 20:52

matheus pereira twitter wba

Matheus Pereira è un nuovo giocatore del West Bromwich Albion. La conferma arriva direttamente dal profilo Twitter della società inglese. Il brasiliano portoghese è stato totalmente riscattato dal club biancoblu dopo le otto reti con la maglia degli Hawthorns.

Foto: Twitter WBA