Ufficiale: Manchester United, ecco Varane. Firma fino al 2025

Raphael Varane è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United. Il club lo ha annunciato in contemporanea con l’esordio in Premier League, a Old Trafford contro il Leeds, con calcio d’inizio pochi minuti fa.

Il giocatore è sceso in campo con la maglia numero 19 per salutare i suoi nuovi tifosi, ecco l’annuncio social:

Foto: Twitter Manchester United