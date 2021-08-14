Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 14 agosto 2021 13:41

Ufficiale: Manchester United, ecco Varane. Firma fino al 2025

14.08.2021 | 13:41

Raphael Varane è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United. Il club lo ha annunciato in contemporanea con l’esordio in Premier League, a Old Trafford contro il Leeds, con calcio d’inizio pochi minuti fa.
Il giocatore è sceso in campo con la maglia numero 19 per salutare i suoi nuovi tifosi, ecco l’annuncio social:

Foto: Twitter Manchester United