Ufficiale: Manchester United, ecco Varane. Firma fino al 2025
14.08.2021 | 13:41
Raphael Varane è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United. Il club lo ha annunciato in contemporanea con l’esordio in Premier League, a Old Trafford contro il Leeds, con calcio d’inizio pochi minuti fa.
Il giocatore è sceso in campo con la maglia numero 19 per salutare i suoi nuovi tifosi, ecco l’annuncio social:
Welcome to Manchester, @RaphaelVarane 🙌🔴#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Foto: Twitter Manchester United