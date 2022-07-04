Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 04 luglio 2022 11:17

Ufficiale: Manchester City, ecco Phillips. Ha firmato per 6 stagioni

04.07.2022 | 11:11

Kalvin Phillips è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester City. Il centrocampista inglese arriva a titolo definitivo dal Leeds ed ha firmato un contratto per sei stagioni con i Citizens. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dai canali social del club guidato da Pep Guardiola.

Foto: Instagram Manchester City