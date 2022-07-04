Ufficiale: Manchester City, ecco Phillips. Ha firmato per 6 stagioni
04.07.2022 | 11:11
Kalvin Phillips è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester City. Il centrocampista inglese arriva a titolo definitivo dal Leeds ed ha firmato un contratto per sei stagioni con i Citizens. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dai canali social del club guidato da Pep Guardiola.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @Kalvinphillips on a six-year deal 🤩
Welcome, Kalvin! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/3fNJthPNIL
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2022
Foto: Instagram Manchester City