Ufficiale: lo Stoccarda prende il 17enne Beyaz
14.04.2021 | 22:02
Primo colpo in vista della prossima stagione per lo Stoccarda: si tratta di Omer Beyaz, centrocampista 17enne a titolo gratuito dopo la fine del suo contratto con il Fenerbahçe. Contratto finoal 2025, ecco la nota del club:
Foto: Twitter Stoccarda