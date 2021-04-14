Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 14 aprile 2021 22:02

Ufficiale: lo Stoccarda prende il 17enne Beyaz

14.04.2021 | 22:02

Primo colpo in vista della prossima stagione per lo Stoccarda: si tratta di Omer Beyaz, centrocampista 17enne a titolo gratuito dopo la fine del suo contratto con il Fenerbahçe. Contratto finoal 2025, ecco la nota del club:

Foto: Twitter Stoccarda