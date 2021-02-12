Ufficiale: Justin Che dal FC Dallas al Bayern Monaco

Il FC Dallas ha ceduto in prestito il giovane Justin Che al Bayern Monaco. Il difensore classe 2003 si misurerà quindi col calcio europeo, sulle orme di Weston McKennie e Bryan Reynolds, entrambi cresciuti in Texas. Ecco l’annuncio ufficiale:

📰 FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown Justin Che to @FCBayernUS.

Che is the second FC Dallas Homegrown to join FC Bayern on loan since the Elite Player Development partnership was formed three years ago.

— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 12, 2021