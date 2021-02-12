Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 13 febbraio 2021 00:22

Ufficiale: Justin Che dal FC Dallas al Bayern Monaco

12.02.2021 | 22:00

Il FC Dallas ha ceduto in prestito il giovane Justin Che al Bayern Monaco. Il difensore classe 2003 si misurerà quindi col calcio europeo, sulle orme di Weston McKennie e Bryan Reynolds, entrambi cresciuti in Texas. Ecco l’annuncio ufficiale:

Foto: logo Bayern