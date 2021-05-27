Ufficiale: Jack Wilshere è di nuovo svincolato. Finita l’avventura col Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere è di nuovo svincolato. E’ finita l’avventura col Bournemouth, che l’ha annunciato sui propri canali social: il centrocampista inglese ex Arsenal era arrivato a gennaio e non è riuscito a trascinare i rossoneri alla promozione in Premier League.

A class act on and off the pitch 🤝

We'd like to thank @JackWilshere for his efforts since returning to the club and wish him all the best moving forward 👏#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/4GreSMU43H

— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 27, 2021