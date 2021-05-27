Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 27 maggio 2021 18:18

Ufficiale: Jack Wilshere è di nuovo svincolato. Finita l’avventura col Bournemouth

27.05.2021 | 18:18

Jack Wilshere è di nuovo svincolato. E’ finita l’avventura col Bournemouth, che l’ha annunciato sui propri canali social: il centrocampista inglese ex Arsenal era arrivato a gennaio e non è riuscito a trascinare i rossoneri alla promozione in Premier League.

Foto: The Sun