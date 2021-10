Ufficiale: il Venezia blinda Johnsen fino al 2025

Dennis Johnsen signs a contract extension through 2024/25.

With his breathtaking speed and brilliant dribbling, the young Norwegian international has developed into one of the side’s most consistent threats.https://t.co/NZvgoJregp#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/iTGjrKxdde

— Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) October 21, 2021