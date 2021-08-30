Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 30 agosto 2021 11:15

Ufficiale: il Manchester City blinda Ruben Dias. Rinnovo fino al 2027

30.08.2021 | 11:15

Ruben Dias, difensore centrale portoghese che la scorsa stagione è stato eletto miglior giocatore della Premier League, ha prolungato di un ulteriore anno il suo contratto con il Manchester City. Fissata una nuova scadenza, fino al 2027.

 

Foto: Twitter Manchester City