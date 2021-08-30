Ufficiale: il Manchester City blinda Ruben Dias. Rinnovo fino al 2027

Ruben Dias, difensore centrale portoghese che la scorsa stagione è stato eletto miglior giocatore della Premier League, ha prolungato di un ulteriore anno il suo contratto con il Manchester City. Fissata una nuova scadenza, fino al 2027.

We are delighted to announce that @rubendias has signed a new six-year contract! ✍️

Having joined from Benfica last September, Dias’ new deal will keep him at the Club through until the summer of 2027.

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 30, 2021