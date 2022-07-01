Ufficiale: il Manchester City acquista Ortega, sarà il vice di Ederson

Il Manchester City ha ufficializzato in questi minuti l’acquisto di Stefan Ortega. Il portiere arriva a titolo definitivo dall’Arminia Bielefeld e sarà il vice del brasiliano Ederson. Il tedesco ha firmato un contratto per le prossime tre stagioni. L’annuncio sui social del club campione d’Inghilterra.

We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno on a three-year deal 🧤

Welcome to City, Stefan! 💙

Read more ⤵️

— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022