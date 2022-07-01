Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 01 luglio 2022 14:51

Ufficiale: il Manchester City acquista Ortega, sarà il vice di Ederson

01.07.2022 | 13:50

Il Manchester City ha ufficializzato in questi minuti l’acquisto di Stefan Ortega. Il portiere arriva a titolo definitivo dall’Arminia Bielefeld e sarà il vice del brasiliano Ederson. Il tedesco ha firmato un contratto per le prossime tre stagioni. L’annuncio sui social del club campione d’Inghilterra.

Foto: Twitter Man City