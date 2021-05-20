Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 20 maggio 2021 17:57

Ufficiale: il fratello di Varane firma il suo primo contratto professionistico col Lens

20.05.2021 | 17:57

Jonathan Varane, fratello 19enne del giocatore del Real Madrid, ha firmato il suo primo contratto da professionista con il Lens, club che lanciò Raphael nel grande calcio. Ecco il Tweet:

Foto: Twitter Lens