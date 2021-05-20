Ufficiale: il fratello di Varane firma il suo primo contratto professionistico col Lens
20.05.2021 | 17:57
Jonathan Varane, fratello 19enne del giocatore del Real Madrid, ha firmato il suo primo contratto da professionista con il Lens, club che lanciò Raphael nel grande calcio. Ecco il Tweet:
Premier contrat pro pour 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 👍
"𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘥𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘶 𝘦𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘦́ !"#PremierContratPro #GuidésParNotreFierté #rclens
Interviews et photos
👇
— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) May 18, 2021
Foto: Twitter Lens