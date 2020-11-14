Ufficiale: il Derby County esonera l’allenatore Phillip Cocu

Ultimo in Championship con 6 punti in 11 partite, per il Derby County è arrivato il momento di cambiare. La società ha esonerato l’allenatore Phillip Cocu, come comunicato sul sito ufficiale della squadra.

Derby County Football Club have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers by mutual agreement and immediate effect. Full story👇#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 14, 2020

Foto: Twitter Derby County