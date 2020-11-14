Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 14 november 2020 22:40

Ufficiale: il Derby County esonera l’allenatore Phillip Cocu

14.11.2020 | 21:45

Ultimo in Championship con 6 punti in 11 partite, per il Derby County è arrivato il momento di cambiare. La società ha esonerato l’allenatore Phillip Cocu, come comunicato sul sito ufficiale della squadra.

Foto: Twitter Derby County