Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 23 ottobre 2021 21:49

Ufficiale: il Cardiff esonera McCarthy dopo l’ottavo ko consecutivo

23.10.2021 | 21:49

Oggi il Cardiff City ha perso contro il Middlesbrough, e l’ottava sconfitta consecutiva in campionato ha fatto sprofondare i Bluebirds al terzultimo posto in Championship. Il tecnico Mick McCarthy è stato sollevato dall’incarico insieme al suo assistente Terry Connor. A comunicarlo è stato il club gallese sui propri canali ufficiali: la squadra verrà temporaneamente affidata al tecnico dell’Under 23 Steve Morison, che resterà in carica almeno per tre partite.

Foto: Twitter Cardiff City logo

 