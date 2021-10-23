Ufficiale: il Cardiff esonera McCarthy dopo l’ottavo ko consecutivo

Oggi il Cardiff City ha perso contro il Middlesbrough, e l’ottava sconfitta consecutiva in campionato ha fatto sprofondare i Bluebirds al terzultimo posto in Championship. Il tecnico Mick McCarthy è stato sollevato dall’incarico insieme al suo assistente Terry Connor. A comunicarlo è stato il club gallese sui propri canali ufficiali: la squadra verrà temporaneamente affidata al tecnico dell’Under 23 Steve Morison, che resterà in carica almeno per tre partite.

Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the Club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 23, 2021