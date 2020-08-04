Ufficiale: Ferran Torres è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester City

Ferran Torres è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester City. Il giocatore classe 2000 ha salutato il Valencia e ha firmato un contratto fino al 2025 coi Citizens. Ferran era seguito in Italia da Juventus e Napoli.

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️

🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020