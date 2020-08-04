Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 04 agosto 2020 22:27

Ufficiale: Ferran Torres è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester City

04.08.2020 | 21:16

Ferran Torres è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester City. Il giocatore classe 2000 ha salutato il Valencia e ha firmato un contratto fino al 2025 coi Citizens. Ferran era seguito in Italia da Juventus e Napoli.

 

 

Foto: Twitter Ferran Torres