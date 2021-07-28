Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 28 luglio 2021 18:30

Ufficiale: Everton, Seamus Coleman rinnova fino al 2023

28.07.2021 | 18:30

L’Everton, tramite i propri canali ufficiali, ha reso noto che Seamus Coleman ha rinnovato il contratto fino al 2023. A 32 anni, il terzino destro irlandese si appresta a disputare la sua tredicesima stagione con la maglia dei Toffees.

Foto: Twitter Everton

 