Ufficiale: Everton, Seamus Coleman rinnova fino al 2023

L’Everton, tramite i propri canali ufficiali, ha reso noto che Seamus Coleman ha rinnovato il contratto fino al 2023. A 32 anni, il terzino destro irlandese si appresta a disputare la sua tredicesima stagione con la maglia dei Toffees.

💙 | “It’s a massive honour to extend my time here. It was about getting my head down and to keep working hard like I’ve always done, and the Club decided to reward me with that. It’s something I’m very happy with.”

Coleman 23. 2023. 🔵

— Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2021