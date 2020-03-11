Ufficiale: Europa League, LASK-United ed Eintracht-Basilea a porte chiuse

La Uefa, attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, ha ufficializzato che le partite LASK Linz-Manchester United ed Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea, entrambe previste per domani e valide per gli ottavi di Europa League, si disputeranno come da programma ma saranno giocate a porte chiuse a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus.

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming #UEL matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors.

🇦🇹 LASK – Manchester United FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel 🇨🇭

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020