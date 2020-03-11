Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 11 marzo 2020 21:10

Ufficiale: Europa League, LASK-United ed Eintracht-Basilea a porte chiuse

11.03.2020 | 19:25

La Uefa, attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, ha ufficializzato che le partite LASK Linz-Manchester United ed Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea, entrambe previste per domani e valide per gli ottavi di Europa League, si disputeranno come da programma ma saranno giocate a porte chiuse a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Europa League