Ufficiale: Europa League, LASK-United ed Eintracht-Basilea a porte chiuse
11.03.2020 | 19:25
La Uefa, attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione, ha ufficializzato che le partite LASK Linz-Manchester United ed Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea, entrambe previste per domani e valide per gli ottavi di Europa League, si disputeranno come da programma ma saranno giocate a porte chiuse a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus.
Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming #UEL matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors.
🇦🇹 LASK – Manchester United FC 🏴
🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel 🇨🇭
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Europa League