Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 22 gennaio 2021 20:32

Ufficiale: due nuovi acquisti per lo Swansea

22.01.2021 | 20:14

Due nuovi acquisti per lo Swansea che sta lottando per vincere la Championship. Si tratta del centrocampista Conor Hourihane e dell’attaccante Jordan Morris. Entrambi sono titolari delle rispettive nazionali, quella irlandese ed americana, provengono in prestito fino al termine della stagione dall’Aston Villa e dal Sounders FC.

 

Foto Hourihane: Twitter Swansea