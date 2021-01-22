Ufficiale: due nuovi acquisti per lo Swansea

Due nuovi acquisti per lo Swansea che sta lottando per vincere la Championship. Si tratta del centrocampista Conor Hourihane e dell’attaccante Jordan Morris. Entrambi sono titolari delle rispettive nazionali, quella irlandese ed americana, provengono in prestito fino al termine della stagione dall’Aston Villa e dal Sounders FC.

🗣️ Cooper on @ConorHourihane…

"Once we knew that he may be available we pursued it 110%.

"A lot of work went into getting the deal done and he’s really bought into our plan and the role he can play within it." pic.twitter.com/pYLkIfuGb4

