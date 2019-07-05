Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 05 luglio 2019 14:10

Ufficiale: Derby County, è Cocu il sostituto di Lampard in panchina

05.07.2019 | 12:00

Il Derby County, dopo aver salutato Frank Lampard (diventato manager del Chelsea al posto di Maurizio Sarri), ha ufficializzato il nuovo allenatore: si tratta dell’olandese Philippe Cocu, che ha firmato un contratto di 4 anni con il club inglese.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Derby County