Ufficiale: Derby County, è Cocu il sostituto di Lampard in panchina

Il Derby County, dopo aver salutato Frank Lampard (diventato manager del Chelsea al posto di Maurizio Sarri), ha ufficializzato il nuovo allenatore: si tratta dell’olandese Philippe Cocu, che ha firmato un contratto di 4 anni con il club inglese.

Phillip Cocu is the new manager of Derby County! ⚪⚫

The former 🇳🇱 international has signed a four-year deal at Pride Park… ✍️#WelkomCocu

— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 5, 2019