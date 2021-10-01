Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 01 ottobre 2021 10:42

Ufficiale: Daniel Sturridge riparte dall’Australia e firma con il Perth Glory

01.10.2021 | 10:42

Dopo l’ultima avventura conclusasi nel 2020 con la maglia del Trabzonspor, nella notte è arrivata l’ufficialità del ritorno in campo di Daniel Sturridge che ha deciso di firmare con gli australiani del Perth Glory. Ecco il tweet di benvenuto del club all’attaccante inglese:

 

FOTO: Twitter Perth Glory