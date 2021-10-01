Ufficiale: Daniel Sturridge riparte dall’Australia e firma con il Perth Glory

Dopo l’ultima avventura conclusasi nel 2020 con la maglia del Trabzonspor, nella notte è arrivata l’ufficialità del ritorno in campo di Daniel Sturridge che ha deciso di firmare con gli australiani del Perth Glory. Ecco il tweet di benvenuto del club all’attaccante inglese:

ST-UUU-RRR-III-DGE!

Perth Glory is very proud to announce the signing of the one and only, @DanielSturridge.

Welcome to the Glory family, Daniel!@aleaguemen @InceptionVideo @MacronSports @bhp @nicheliving @Live_Lighter #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/W03S5kwrbg

— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) October 1, 2021