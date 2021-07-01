Ufficiale: Celtic, preso il difensore Osaze Urhoghide

Il Celtic ha comunicato l’ingaggio del difensore Osaze Urhoghide, classe 2000, proveniente dallo Sheffield Wednesday. Il calciatore olandese ha sottoscritto un contratto di quattro anni con il club scozzese.

