Ufficiale: Cancelo e Blind salutano il Bayern Monaco

30.06.2023 | 17:25

Il Bayern Monaco con un comunicato ufficiale ha annunciato che Joao Cancelo e Daley Blind non resteranno in Germania. Il primo tornerà al Manchester City mentre il secondo diventerà svincolato. Entrambi erano arrivati nel mercato di gennaio.


Foto: sito ufficiale Bayern Monaco