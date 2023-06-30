Ufficiale: Cancelo e Blind salutano il Bayern Monaco
30.06.2023 | 17:25
Il Bayern Monaco con un comunicato ufficiale ha annunciato che Joao Cancelo e Daley Blind non resteranno in Germania. Il primo tornerà al Manchester City mentre il secondo diventerà svincolato. Entrambi erano arrivati nel mercato di gennaio.
Danke für euren Einsatz, João #Cancelo und Daley #Blind. 🔴⚪
Servus und alles Gute für eure Zukunft! 👋 pic.twitter.com/v17a7FaFSN
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 30, 2023
Foto: sito ufficiale Bayern Monaco