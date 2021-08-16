Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 16 agosto 2021 23:03

Ufficiale: Ben Davies in prestito dal Liverpool allo Sheffield United

16.08.2021 | 23:03

Nuovo prestito per Ben Davies, difensore centrale classe 1995 di proprietà del Liverpool. Dopo l’esperienza della scorsa stagione al Preston North End, oggi ha firmato con lo Sheffield United. Ecco l’annuncio:

Foto: Twitter Sheffield