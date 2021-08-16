Ufficiale: Ben Davies in prestito dal Liverpool allo Sheffield United

Nuovo prestito per Ben Davies, difensore centrale classe 1995 di proprietà del Liverpool. Dopo l’esperienza della scorsa stagione al Preston North End, oggi ha firmato con lo Sheffield United. Ecco l’annuncio:

Slaviša Jokanović has secured his first signing as Sheffield United boss with the acquisition of a vastly experienced and versatile Championship defender.

Liverpool's Ben Davies arrives at Bramall Lane on a season-long deal. #SUFC 🔴

— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 16, 2021