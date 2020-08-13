Ufficiale: Bayer Leverkusen, Bellarabi rinnova fino al 2023
13.08.2020 | 18:19
Il Bayer Leverkusen, nel pomeriggio, ha ufficializzato il rinnovo di Karim Bellarabi fino al prossimo 2023. Il centrocampista classe 1990 ha commentato così la firma: “Il fatto che abbia potuto vivere questo sviluppo sportivo ha anche a che fare con la fiducia che ho sempre ricevuto qui al club. Vorrei continuare ad aiutare per raggiungere i nostri obiettivi sportivi in futuro.”
✍️ #KarimBleibt
🤝 @KimoBellarabi hat seinen Vertrag bei #Bayer04 vorzeitig um zwei weitere Jahre bis 2023 verlängert.
Zur Meldung 👉 https://t.co/87UdaclWam#Werkself pic.twitter.com/XyeWt9tioJ
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) August 13, 2020
