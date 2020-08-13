Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 13 agosto 2020 20:49

Ufficiale: Bayer Leverkusen, Bellarabi rinnova fino al 2023

13.08.2020 | 18:19

Il Bayer Leverkusen, nel pomeriggio, ha ufficializzato il rinnovo di Karim Bellarabi fino al prossimo 2023. Il centrocampista classe 1990 ha commentato così la firma: “Il fatto che abbia potuto vivere questo sviluppo sportivo ha anche a che fare con la fiducia che ho sempre ricevuto qui al club. Vorrei continuare ad aiutare per raggiungere i nostri obiettivi sportivi in futuro.”

Foto: twitter Bayer Leverkusen