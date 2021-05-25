Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 25 maggio 2021 17:08

Tutto confermato: De Zerbi nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar

25.05.2021 | 17:08

Tutto confermato: Roberto De Zerbi è il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk. Lo ha annunciato il club ucraino sui propri canali social, l’ex tecnico del Sassuolo ha firmato un contratto fino al 2024.

Foto: Twitter Shakhtar