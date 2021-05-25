Tutto confermato: De Zerbi nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar

Tutto confermato: Roberto De Zerbi è il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk. Lo ha annunciato il club ucraino sui propri canali social, l’ex tecnico del Sassuolo ha firmato un contratto fino al 2024.

🧡 Benvenuto, Mister! Roberto De Zerbi is Shakhtar head coach! ⚒

The Italian specialist will be in charge of the team for the next two seasons.

Learn more details: https://t.co/EX3JtA84N4. pic.twitter.com/OcfmeQD4ZF

