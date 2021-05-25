Tutto confermato: De Zerbi nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar
25.05.2021 | 17:08
Tutto confermato: Roberto De Zerbi è il nuovo allenatore dello Shakhtar Donetsk. Lo ha annunciato il club ucraino sui propri canali social, l’ex tecnico del Sassuolo ha firmato un contratto fino al 2024.
🧡 Benvenuto, Mister! Roberto De Zerbi is Shakhtar head coach! ⚒
The Italian specialist will be in charge of the team for the next two seasons.
Learn more details: https://t.co/EX3JtA84N4. pic.twitter.com/OcfmeQD4ZF
— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 25, 2021
Foto: Twitter Shakhtar