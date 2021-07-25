Thomas Tuchel eletto miglior allenatore in Germania

Il coach del Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, è stato eletto allenatore tedesco dell’anno in Germania. Votato tramite un sondaggio dei giornalisti di calcio tedeschi, con 129 voti, ha battuto il vincitore dello scorso anno Hansi Flick del Bayern Monaco per 11 voti.

"Football teams can win without the coaches, but coaches cannot win without the team." 👏

Thomas has been named Germany Manager of the Year. 👇

