Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 25 luglio 2021 17:05

Thomas Tuchel eletto miglior allenatore in Germania

25.07.2021 | 16:51

Il coach del Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, è stato eletto allenatore tedesco dell’anno in Germania. Votato tramite un sondaggio dei giornalisti di calcio tedeschi, con 129 voti, ha battuto il vincitore dello scorso anno Hansi Flick del Bayern Monaco per 11 voti.

Foto: Twitter Chelsea