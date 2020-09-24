Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 25 settembre 2020 00:30

Supercoppa Europea, la festa del Bayern Monaco sui social

25.09.2020 | 00:24

Non solo in campo. La festa del Bayern Monaco è anche sui social. Tifosi in festa per l’ennesimo trofeo stagionale dopo aver battuto a Budapest il Siviglia nell’atto finale della Supercoppa Europea. Questi i tweet pieni di gioia:

Foto: twitter Bayern