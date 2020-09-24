Supercoppa Europea, la festa del Bayern Monaco sui social
25.09.2020 | 00:24
Non solo in campo. La festa del Bayern Monaco è anche sui social. Tifosi in festa per l’ennesimo trofeo stagionale dopo aver battuto a Budapest il Siviglia nell’atto finale della Supercoppa Europea. Questi i tweet pieni di gioia:
CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eLqF00kaPW
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
Another one for the collection 😏🏆🏆🏆🏆
Celebrate now with a winners shirt: https://t.co/hjXMhTZVfu#MiaSanChampions #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/3ZhUi9kDYG
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
Scenes you love to see 😍#MiaSanChampions #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/HFhimkz7Td
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
#SuperCup 🏆✅ pic.twitter.com/gmwmRWh7lk
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
WHAT A TEAM 🔥#MiaSanChampions #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/Qpz5rCnUFG
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
Mr. Super Cup 🏆😍@Javi8martinez #SuperCup #MiaSanChampions pic.twitter.com/2qhAoGL7AO
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
🏆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦! 🏆#MiaSanChampions #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/JhnfmX02u4
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2020
Foto: twitter Bayern