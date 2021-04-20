Super Lega, tutte le inglesi si ritirano dalla competizione. I comunicati
21.04.2021 | 00:05
Come detto dalla BBC pochi minuti fa, tutte e sei le squadre inglesi si ritirano dalla Super Lega. Ecco i comunicati e le scuse delle società coinvolte, manca solo quello del Chelsea:
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021
Foto: logo Super Lega