Super Lega, tutte le inglesi si ritirano dalla competizione. I comunicati

21.04.2021 | 00:05

Come detto dalla BBC pochi minuti fa, tutte e sei le squadre inglesi si ritirano dalla Super Lega. Ecco i comunicati e le scuse delle società coinvolte, manca solo quello del Chelsea:

 

Foto: logo Super Lega