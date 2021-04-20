Super Lega, tutte le inglesi si ritirano dalla competizione. I comunicati

Come detto dalla BBC pochi minuti fa, tutte e sei le squadre inglesi si ritirano dalla Super Lega. Ecco i comunicati e le scuse delle società coinvolte, manca solo quello del Chelsea:

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021