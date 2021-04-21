Super Lega, principe William (presidente FA): “Felice che la voce dei tifosi sia stata ascoltata”

Il principe William, formalmente duca di Cambridge, ma che tra le varie cariche ricopre anche quella di presidente della FA, ha twittato così a riguardo del fallimento del progetto Super Lega: “Sono felice che la voce unita dei tifosi sia stata sentita e ascoltata. È davvero importante sfruttare questo momento per assicurare un futuro roseo per il calcio a tutti i livelli. Come presidente della FA, sono impegnato a fare la mia parte in questo”.

I’m glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to. It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I’m committed to playing my part in that work. W

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2021