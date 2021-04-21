Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 21 aprile 2021 20:43

Super Lega, principe William (presidente FA): “Felice che la voce dei tifosi sia stata ascoltata”

21.04.2021 | 20:43

Il principe William, formalmente duca di Cambridge, ma che tra le varie cariche ricopre anche quella di presidente della FA, ha twittato così a riguardo del fallimento del progetto Super Lega: “Sono felice che la voce unita dei tifosi sia stata sentita e ascoltata. È davvero importante sfruttare questo momento per assicurare un futuro roseo per il calcio a tutti i livelli. Come presidente della FA, sono impegnato a fare la mia parte in questo”.

 

Foto: logo Super Lega