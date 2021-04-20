Super Lega, Boris Johnson: “Spero che gli altri club seguano l’esempio del Manchester City”

Il primo ministro britannico, Boris Johnson, ha appena pubblicato il seguente Tweet in merito alla questione Super Lega: “La decisione di Chelsea e Manchester City è, se confermata, assolutamente quella giusta e per questo li elogio. Spero che gli altri club coinvolti nella European Super League seguano il loro esempio”.

The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one and I commend them for it.

I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 20, 2021