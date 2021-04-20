Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 20 aprile 2021 23:09

Super Lega, Boris Johnson: “Spero che gli altri club seguano l’esempio del Manchester City”

20.04.2021 | 23:09

Il primo ministro britannico, Boris Johnson, ha appena pubblicato il seguente Tweet in merito alla questione Super Lega: “La decisione di Chelsea e Manchester City è, se confermata, assolutamente quella giusta e per questo li elogio. Spero che gli altri club coinvolti nella European Super League seguano il loro esempio”.

 

 

 

Foto: Telegraph