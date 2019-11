Skriniar l’insostituibile: lo slovacco è da record

View this post on Instagram

CONGRATS @milanskriniar! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Skriniar is the only outfield player from the top five European leagues to have played every minute at club (16 matches without being replaced) and international level (five matches without being replaced) in the 2019-20 season out of those who have played at least 16 times. #Inter #ForzaInter #Football