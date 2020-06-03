Seedorf e il Black Out Tuesday: “Restare passivi è inaccettabile, ma la violenza non risolve nulla”

View this post on Instagram

On BlackoutTuesday I took the time to reflect about what happened to George Floyd and many others. Instead of posting a black image I’m sharing my thoughts on Stories and IGTV. Passiveness, looking to what is happening, is not acceptable anymore, otherwise you become as guilty as those who started killing for fun hundreds of years ago just because they thought they were superior. But violence has never solved anything in the world. Education and love has. I’ll be happy to read your opinion and how you think you can make change happen around you. So feel free to share it here after you watch the full video. #BlackLivesMatter #OneHumanRace