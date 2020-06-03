Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 03 giugno 2020 11:20

Seedorf e il Black Out Tuesday: “Restare passivi è inaccettabile, ma la violenza non risolve nulla”

03.06.2020 | 09:45

Anche l’ex-centrocampista Clarence Seedorf ha voluto esprimersi in merito alle proteste sorte in seguito alla morte dell’afroamericano George Floyd. Un messaggio differente rispetto a quello postato da altri suoi colleghi in merito al Black Out Tuesday: “In questo BlackOutTuesday ho avuto il tempo di riflettere su ciò che è accaduto a George Floyd e molti altri. – scrive su Instagram –  Invece di pubblicare un’immagine tutta nera, voglio condividere le mie opinioni. La passività, guardando ciò che sta accadendo, non è più accettabile, altrimenti diventiamo colpevole come quelli che hanno iniziato a uccidere per divertimento centinaia di anni fa, solo perché pensavano di essere superiori. Ma la violenza non ha mai risolto nulla al mondo, al contrario dell’istruzione e dell’amore.”

 

 

 

Foto: The Independent