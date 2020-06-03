Seedorf e il Black Out Tuesday: “Restare passivi è inaccettabile, ma la violenza non risolve nulla”
03.06.2020 | 09:45
Anche l’ex-centrocampista Clarence Seedorf ha voluto esprimersi in merito alle proteste sorte in seguito alla morte dell’afroamericano George Floyd. Un messaggio differente rispetto a quello postato da altri suoi colleghi in merito al Black Out Tuesday: “In questo BlackOutTuesday ho avuto il tempo di riflettere su ciò che è accaduto a George Floyd e molti altri. – scrive su Instagram – Invece di pubblicare un’immagine tutta nera, voglio condividere le mie opinioni. La passività, guardando ciò che sta accadendo, non è più accettabile, altrimenti diventiamo colpevole come quelli che hanno iniziato a uccidere per divertimento centinaia di anni fa, solo perché pensavano di essere superiori. Ma la violenza non ha mai risolto nulla al mondo, al contrario dell’istruzione e dell’amore.”
On BlackoutTuesday I took the time to reflect about what happened to George Floyd and many others. Instead of posting a black image I’m sharing my thoughts on Stories and IGTV. Passiveness, looking to what is happening, is not acceptable anymore, otherwise you become as guilty as those who started killing for fun hundreds of years ago just because they thought they were superior. But violence has never solved anything in the world. Education and love has. I’ll be happy to read your opinion and how you think you can make change happen around you. So feel free to share it here after you watch the full video. #BlackLivesMatter #OneHumanRace
Foto: The Independent