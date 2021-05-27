Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 27 maggio 2021 18:50

Rashford denuncia: “Ho ricevuto almeno 70 insulti razzisti, anche da un professore di matematica”

La serataccia della finale di Europa League, persa dopo 22 calci di rigore contro il Villarreal, è proseguita sui social per Marcus Rashford, il calciatore del Manchester United ha denunciato di aver ricevuto almeno 70 epiteti razzisti e emoticon raffiguranti una scimmia. Ecco il post su Twitter:

Foto: Twitter Chelsea