Rashford denuncia: “Ho ricevuto almeno 70 insulti razzisti, anche da un professore di matematica”

La serataccia della finale di Europa League, persa dopo 22 calci di rigore contro il Villarreal, è proseguita sui social per Marcus Rashford, il calciatore del Manchester United ha denunciato di aver ricevuto almeno 70 epiteti razzisti e emoticon raffiguranti una scimmia. Ecco il post su Twitter:

I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence…

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2021