Ramsey: “Non è stata una stagione positiva, dobbiamo dare di più”

View this post on Instagram

It hasn’t been an easy year and personally not a straight forward season of football for myself. Thank you to the fans who have welcomed me for my first season. To be a part of a huge club like Juventus is a great honour. I am so proud to have been a part of winning the serie A but also disappointed not to have gone further in the champions league. We all want more and I am so excited for what the future brings this club! #forzajuve