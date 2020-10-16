Psg, test negativo al Covid-19 per Ander Herrera

Arrivano buone notizie in casa Psg per Thomas Tuchel che ha ripreso gli allenamenti dopo il ritorno dei nazionali. Ander Herrera, centrocampista parigini, attraverso il suo profilo instagram ha comunicato di essere risultato negativo al test del coronavirus: “Dopo due settimane con il Covid-19, il test ha dato risultato negativo. Sono felice di tornare con la squadra”.

After couple of weeks with COVID, I have tested negative today. So happy to be back with the team. By the way, sorry for the meg @kimpembe_3 😝 pic.twitter.com/5K0K2UwcD2

— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 15, 2020