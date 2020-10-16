Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 16 ottobre 2020 13:38

Psg, test negativo al Covid-19 per Ander Herrera

16.10.2020 | 09:36

Arrivano buone notizie in casa Psg per Thomas Tuchel che ha ripreso gli allenamenti dopo il ritorno dei nazionali. Ander Herrera, centrocampista parigini, attraverso il suo profilo instagram ha comunicato di essere risultato negativo al test del coronavirus: “Dopo due settimane con il Covid-19, il test ha dato risultato negativo. Sono felice di tornare con la squadra”.

Foto: twitter Herrera