Premier, vittorie di Liverpool e Aston Villa. Bene anche Chelsea e Tottenham
21.09.2024 | 18:32
Concluse le gare di Premier delle 16. Le big tutte vincenti. Si riscatta il Liverpool, bene il Chelsea fuori casa nel derby con il West Ham, vince il Tottenham e l’Aston Villa.
Questi i risultati:
13:30 West Ham – Chelsea 0-3
16:00 Aston Villa – Wolves 3-1
16:00 Fulham – Newcastle 3-1
16:00 Leicester – Everton 1-1
16:00 Liverpool – Bournemouth 3-0
16:00 Southampton – Ipswich 1-1
16:00 Tottenham – Brentford 3-1
Foto: facebook Premier