Premier, Tuchel vince il premio del miglior allenatore del mese di ottobre

Thomas Tuchel ha vinto il meritato premio di Manager of the Month in Premier League.

Il suo Chelsea è in testa al campionato grazie a uno straordinario mese di ottobre. I Blues hanno giocato 4 partite, vincendole tutte e segnando ben 14 gol, a fronte di uno solo subito.

✅ 4 wins

⚽ 14 goals

✅ 4 wins

⚽ 14 goals

⛔ 3 clean sheets

Thomas Tuchel is the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month

Foto: Twitter Chelsea