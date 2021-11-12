Premier, Tuchel vince il premio del miglior allenatore del mese di ottobre
Thomas Tuchel ha vinto il meritato premio di Manager of the Month in Premier League.
Il suo Chelsea è in testa al campionato grazie a uno straordinario mese di ottobre. I Blues hanno giocato 4 partite, vincendole tutte e segnando ben 14 gol, a fronte di uno solo subito.
✅ 4 wins
⚽ 14 goals
⛔ 3 clean sheets@ChelseaFC‘s Thomas Tuchel is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month!#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/VtPDtvKqmy
— Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2021
