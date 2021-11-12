Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 12 november 2021 18:05

Premier, Tuchel vince il premio del miglior allenatore del mese di ottobre

12.11.2021 | 17:58

Thomas Tuchel ha vinto il meritato premio di Manager of the Month in Premier League.

Il suo Chelsea è in testa al campionato  grazie a uno straordinario mese di ottobre. I Blues hanno giocato 4 partite, vincendole tutte e segnando ben 14 gol, a fronte di uno solo subito.

Foto: Twitter Chelsea