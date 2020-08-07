Premier, svelati i nomi dei candidati al premio come “miglior giocatore”

La Premier League, attraverso dei post sui social network, ha reso noti i nomi dei candidati ai tre premi dopo la fine della stagione. Tre sono le categoria che saranno premiate: miglior giocatore, miglior allenatore e miglior giovane. Ecco i nomi:

Miglior giocatore: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City). Danny Ings (Southampton), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).

Miglior allenatore: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester), Chris Wilder (Sheffield United).

Miglior giovane: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

An incredible season had by all 🙌

But only one can be the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season!

Get voting: https://t.co/hqowajnv9y#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/7Nqvpkycst

— Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020